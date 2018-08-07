Head coach Mike McCarthy said Tuesday that Perry (ankle) is close to coming off the PUP list, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

McCarthy did not appear to know exactly when Perry was going to be cleared to come off the PUP, but at the very least the head coach seems please with the linebacker's progress. Perry has been sidelined since he was placed on injured reserve back in December with the ankle injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories