Packers' Nick Perry: Not practicing Wednesday
Perry (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Perry suffered a concussion during Sunday's contest against the Redskins, and continues to work towards clearing the league's concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will suit up against the Bills in Week 4, but if Perry is sidelined for any amount of time Kyler Fackrell would start in his place.
