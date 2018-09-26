Perry (concussion) did not practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.

Perry suffered a concussion during Sunday's contest against the Redskins, and continues to work towards clearing the league's concussion protocol. It remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old will suit up against the Bills in Week 4, but if Perry is sidelined for any amount of time Kyler Fackrell would start in his place.

