Packers' Nick Perry: Notches three sacks
Perry had six tackles (all solo) and three sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bears.
Perry had not recorded more than 1.0 sacks in a game since Week 1, but he produced in a big way Sunday, and is now up to seven sacks in eight games this season.
More News
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Posts three tackles Sunday•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Forces fumble in victory•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Records four tackles in limited snaps Thursday•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Active Thursday•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as questionable•
-
Packers' Nick Perry: Listed as full practice participant•
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...