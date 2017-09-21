Perry (hand) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Perry is a new addition to this week's depth chart, so we'll have to wait to see the severity of his injury. He was held without a sack against the Falcons in Week 2, but he'll look to bounce back against the Bengals on Sunday if he can play. If he's not healthy, Kyler Fackrell and Ahmad Brooks will fill in as edge rushers.