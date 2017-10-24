Perry recorded three tackles (two solo) and a sack Sunday against the Saints.

Perry isn't logging a full snap count, but he's still clearly a centerpiece of this struggling Packers' defense. It's tough to see Perry as a long-term IDP threat, though, due to his low tackle count. When the matchup is against a poor offensive line, Perry can blossom into a decent asset with his pass-rush presence.

