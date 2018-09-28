Packers' Nick Perry: Questionable for Sunday
Perry (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Perry continues to work his way back from a concussion suffered during last Sunday's loss to the Redskins. If Perry is sidelined for any amount of time, expect Kyler Fackrell to suit up in his place.
Packers' Nick Perry: Not practicing Wednesday•
Packers' Nick Perry: Dealing with concussion•
Packers' Nick Perry: Suffers possible head injury•
Packers' Nick Perry: Five tackles and sack in comeback win•
Packers' Nick Perry: Avoids injury report•
Packers' Nick Perry: Limited participant Monday•
