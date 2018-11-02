Packers' Nick Perry: Questionable for Week 9
Perry is questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots with an ankle injury, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Perry has dealt with the ankle injury throughout the season but he has yet to miss a contest. The 28-year-old has been quiet this season with only 1.5 sacks through seven games, as the Packers will hope he is available and comes alive against Tom Brady and the Patriots.
