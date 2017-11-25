Perry (foot) was absent from the Packers' final injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry was a limited participant at practice all week, so it is somewhat surprising he did not draw any type of injury designation heading into Week 12. However, the Packers were likely just exercising caution with 27-year-old. Look for him to take on his usual responsibilities at outside linebacker assuming he avoids any setbacks.