Perry (hand) posted four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's win over the Bears.

Perry returned to the Packers' defensive front Thursday after missing one game following hand surgery, but he played in just 33 of the team's 67 defensive snaps. The team likely was remaining cautious as they eased the linebacker back onto the field, and Perry should see that snap count increase next week as he gets healthier.

