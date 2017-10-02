Packers' Nick Perry: Records four tackles in limited snaps Thursday
Perry (hand) posted four tackles (three solo) in Thursday's win over the Bears.
Perry returned to the Packers' defensive front Thursday after missing one game following hand surgery, but he played in just 33 of the team's 67 defensive snaps. The team likely was remaining cautious as they eased the linebacker back onto the field, and Perry should see that snap count increase next week as he gets healthier.
More News
-
Watson top 10? Done Dolphins?
Deshaun Watson and Cam Newton were amazing in Week 4, find out if you should count on them...
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors from Week 4...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...