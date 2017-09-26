Packers' Nick Perry: Rejoins team for practice Tuesday
Perry (hand) rejoined the Packers for practice Tuesday, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
The Packers haven't released their official practice report Tuesday, so the extent of Perry's involvement in the session is unclear. He was spotted with a club over his fractured right hand, which required surgery last week. Perry required a similar procedure last season and was able to return to game action two weeks later, so it's unclear if he'll be able to beat that timetable this time around and play Thursday against the Bears. Perry ended up sitting out the Week 3 win over the Bengals, resulting in Ahmad Brooks taking on an increased role at outside linebacker.
