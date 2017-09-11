Play

Perry had three tackles (one solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's victory over the Seahawks.

Perry signed a hefty extension with the Packers over the offseason, and he demonstrated in Week 1 just why he earned the contract, regularly generating pressure on the right side of the Packers' defense. Perry has had his fair share of injuries, but when healthy, he can rack up sacks in bunches.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories