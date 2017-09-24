Play

Perry (hand) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry underwent surgery on his hand this week so there wasn't much optimism about his availability. However, Perry will now focus on getting healthy for a Thursday night matchup with the Bears, but he should be considered a long shot to play considering the short week.

