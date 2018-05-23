Perry (ankle) sat out of OTAs on Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Due to injuries, Perry has yet to complete a full campaign in his six-year career, but he's combined for 90 tackles and 18 sacks in 26 games over the last two seasons. The Packers are looking to use counterpart Clay Matthews in a more versatile role -- moving him between inside and outside linebacker -- during 2018, which should affect how offenses key in on Perry as well.