Packers' Nick Perry: To make Week 15 return
Perry (foot/shoulder) is active Sunday against the Panthers.
Perry offered signs of encouragement by taking the practice field on a limited basis for three straight days, and will ultimately return to action after sitting out last week in Cleveland. With seven sacks already logged this season, the veteran linebacker will provide a big boost to the pass rush opposite Clay Matthews.
