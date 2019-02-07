Packers' Nick Perry: Uncertain to remain in Green Bay
Perry (knee) is a candidate to be released this offseason, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.
Yet to endure a full 16-game season through seven years in the league, Perry has proven to be a high injury risk -- and one that doesn't come cheap relative to his meager production, considering Perry's cap charge is almost $15 million in 2019. Green Bay will only save about $3 million against the cap by letting him go prior to the third day of the league year in March -- when the Packers owe the linebacker a $4.8 million roster bonus -- but the savings jumps to roughly $7 and $10 million in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
