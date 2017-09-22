Play

Head coach Mike McCarthy relayed Friday morning that Perry underwent successful surgery on his injured hand, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Packers have not provided much in terms of details regarding Perry's injury, and McCarthy would not reveal a timeline for his return. However, a report earlier this week indicated he would miss two games, which is the same number he sat out after he injured his hand last year.

