Perry (ankle/shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions.

Perry will sit out Sunday for the second straight week and the fourth time this season. His seven sacks in 2017 were the second most in his career, but he was plagued by injuries all season, and was too infrequently the impact pass rusher the Packers hoped he would be after they handed him a hefty contract coming off an 11-sack campaign. The team will again be counting on Perry to be its top pass rusher in 2018, but he will likely have to be healthy to do so, and that's a major question for a player who has missed 24 games over his six professional seasons.