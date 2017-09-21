Packers' Nick Perry: Will require surgery on hand
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Perry will require hand surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Perry previously underwent surgery on his hand a season ago, but McCarthy declined to confirm Thursday whether his upcoming procedure will be for the same hand. The Packers haven't released a timetable for Perry's return, but at the very least, it seems highly unlikely that he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals. In recognition of Perry's expected absence, McCarthy said Ahmad Brooks (concussion) will see an increased role as an edge rusher, per Demovsky.
More News
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
Things to know for Week 3
Heath Cummings says you need to be patient for at least one more week with Kirk Cousins and...
-
What you missed Wednesday
Chris Towers catches you up on the biggest news from the first day of practices around the...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Podcast: Week 3 tough calls
We're breaking down the tough calls for Week 3 as Dez Bryant has yet another tough matchup...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...