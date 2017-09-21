Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday that Perry will require hand surgery, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Perry previously underwent surgery on his hand a season ago, but McCarthy declined to confirm Thursday whether his upcoming procedure will be for the same hand. The Packers haven't released a timetable for Perry's return, but at the very least, it seems highly unlikely that he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Bengals. In recognition of Perry's expected absence, McCarthy said Ahmad Brooks (concussion) will see an increased role as an edge rusher, per Demovsky.