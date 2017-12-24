Perry (ankle/shoulder) is listed as inactive for Saturday's game against the Vikings.

Perry has battled through hand, foot and shoulder injuries this season, but with the Packers knocked out of playoff contention, there's no reason to push him. The sixth-year pro has 38 tackles and seven sacks through 12 games this season, and Kyler Fackrell and Ahmad Brooks will likely scoop up his workload.

