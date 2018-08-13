Perry (ankle) has been doing more work on the side during practices, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike McCarthy sad last week that Perry was close to coming off the PUP list but still wasn't sure exactly when it would happen. And while there still doesn't appear to be an exact date in mind, the fact that his workload is steadily getting more intense suggests that the day could be right around the corner for the linebacker.

