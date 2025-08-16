Brown will stay in Indianapolis over night after suffering a chest injury during the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Brown was wearing an oxygen mask while being carted off the field at the end of the third quarter and was diagnosed with a chest contusion after undergoing further tests. He'll stay in Indianapolis to monitor the injury, and he is in jeopardy of being sidelined for the Packers' preseason finale against the Seahawks on Saturday, Aug. 23.