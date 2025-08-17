Brown (chest) will stay at a local hospital in Indianapolis overnight Sunday while being monitored for a lung injury that he suffered during the Packers' 23-19 preseason win over the Colts on Saturday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brown had to be carted off the field while wearing an oxygen mask after suffering a chest injury in the third quarter of Saturday's game. Further tests showed a lung injury, and he'll remain in the hospital to be monitored for a second-straight night, though there's optimism that he'll rejoin the team in Green Bay on Monday. An exact timeline for Brown's return is uncertain, but he's facing an uphill battle in being available for the Packers' regular-season opener against the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7. An extended absence for Brown would open the door for Kitan Oladapo to make the Packers' 53-man roster at the end of training camp.