Packers' Oren Burks: Cleared for full practice
Burks (shoulder) was estimated to be a full practice participant Wednesday, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
The Packers' first practice of the week isn't actually until Thursday, but it's still a great sign for Burks after missing the first two games of the season with a dislocated left shoulder and being limited last week. The rookie third-round pick appears slated to make his NFL debut at Washington on Sunday.
