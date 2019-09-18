Play

Burks (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Although the Packers didn't hold a practice, they revealed Burks would've participated if they did. Take this with a grain of salt, as Burks hasn't practiced at all over the last two weeks. Burks will need to actually practice before he has a chance to play in a game, but it appears he has a shot to play Sunday versus the Broncos.

