Packers' Oren Burks: Could be making progress
Burks (chest) was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Although the Packers didn't hold a practice, they revealed Burks would've participated if they did. Take this with a grain of salt, as Burks hasn't practiced at all over the last two weeks. Burks will need to actually practice before he has a chance to play in a game, but it appears he has a shot to play Sunday versus the Broncos.
