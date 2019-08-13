Burks (pectoral) will not need surgery and is considered day-to-day, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Burks and the Packers originally feared the worst with his injured pectoral muscle, but now that a specialist determined that it would heal on its own, he may not be out for the year after all. Burks will be day-to-day until Green Bay can provide more clarity on his recovery timetable.