The Packers believe Burks (pectoral) will play this season and may not even need to be placed on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burks was already considered day-to-day with the injury and it was already known that he wouldn't require surgery, but Rapoport's report tells us that the 24-year-old's absence should only be short-term. The news is certainly optimistic for a Packers defense that's looking to rely on Burks to start alongside Blake Martinez in 2019. While Burks' absence is projected to be short, preseason standout Ty Summers and Curtis Bolton -- assuming he recovers well enough from a knee injury sustained Thursday -- would likely be candidates to fill the hole at inside linebacker to start the season.