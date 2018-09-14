Packers' Oren Burks: Draws questionable tag
Burks (shoulder) is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Burks practiced in a limited fashion all week, but head coach Mike McCarthy said he wants to see how the linebacker does in Saturday's walkthrough before making a decision on whether Burks will be available to play, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.
