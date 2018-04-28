Packers' Oren Burks: Going to Green Bay

The Packers selected Burks in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 88th overall.

Burks is a hyper-athletic linebacker with 4.59 speed and a 10.97 agility score at 6-foot-3, 233 pounds, and he was a leading contributor on a functional Vanderbilt defense the past three years. Once overshadowed by Zach Cunningham, Burks' prospect profile at this point suggests real three-down potential in the NFL. For now, though, he'll need to work to catch up to Jake Ryan.