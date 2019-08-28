Burks has a partially torn left pectoral and hopes to return in a few weeks, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Burks was initially feared to be facing an extended, but it now looks as through he'll be able to avoid injured reserve altogether. The 24-year-old will sport a harness this season and could be available once his shoulder is in good enough shape to handle the impact from hits.

