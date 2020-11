Burks finished with a team-high six tackles (four solo) and a tackle for loss in Thursday's 34-17 win over the 49ers.

Green Bay's defense spent most of the game watching the Packers' offense dominate en route to a 34-3 lead before giving up a pair of largely meaningless scores in the final five minutes. Burks played a larger role in Green Bay's depleted linebacking core in this one, bringing his season tackle total up to 14.