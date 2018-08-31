Packers' Oren Burks: Likely to miss season opener
Burks (shoulder) will likely be unavailable for the season opener Sept. 9 against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Burks could reportedly miss a couple games beyond Week 1 as well, but the bright side of the situation is that the linebacker seemingly avoided a long-term absence. Until Burks is back in order, Antonio Morrison and Greer Martin are the top candidates to fill in at inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez.
