Burks (shoulder) will likely be unavailable for the season opener Sept. 9 against the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Burks could reportedly miss a couple games beyond Week 1 as well, but the bright side of the situation is that the linebacker seemingly avoided a long-term absence. Until Burks is back in order, Antonio Morrison and Greer Martin are the top candidates to fill in at inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez.