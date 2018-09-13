Burks (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Burks dislocated his left shoulder prior to Green Bay's third preseason game, but said he's ready to practice in full and could return as a nickle linebacker, Tom Silverstein and Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report. The 2018 third-rounder served as the Packers' starting inside linebacker prior to his injury, but the addition of veteran Antonio Morrison could seemingly cause Burks to be moved to the nickle linebacker role. Burks has reportedly digested the playbook well enough to facilitate the move, which is a good sign for the rookie's versatility.

