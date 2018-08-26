Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Sunday that the left shoulder injury Burks suffered prior to Friday's 13-6 preseason loss to the Raiders isn't expected to be "a long-term deal," Mike Spofford of the team's official site reports.

Burks said he felt the shoulder pop out during a blocking drill in pregame workouts, but an evaluation of the MRI he underwent after suffering the injury was "better than anticipated." Even so, McCarthy was unwilling to offer a timetable for the rookie's return, suggesting Burks' status for the Sept. 9 opener against the Bears could be in some peril. Perhaps as a response to their dwindling depth at middle linebacker, the Packers swung a deal to bring in Antonio Morrison from the Colts. Morrison could challenge for a starting role on the inside next to Blake Martinez is Burks isn't ready for the start of the campaign.