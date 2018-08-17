Packers' Oren Burks: Makes six stops Thursday
Burks had six tackles (all solo) in Thursday's preseason game.
Burks has been active this preseason, making 12 tackles (11 solo) through two games. The rookie will play a key role for the Packers out of the gate, as he is slated to start at inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez.
