Play

Burks (chest) is active for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys.

Burks missed the first four games of the season, but he's ready to make his season debut. The Packers will remain cautious with Burks and will roll out B.J. Goodson to start at inside linebacker alongside Blake Martinez, but Burks will benefit by getting some game-speed reps under his belt.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories