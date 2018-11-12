Burks was not on the field for any of the Packers' 68 defensive snaps in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

Burks played sparingly on defense in both Weeks 8 and 9, but he was held out of the game plan entirely against the Dolphins. At least for the time being, consider Antonio Morrison the Packers' No. 2 option at the inside linebacker position behind Blake Martinez.

