Burks (pectoral) is not practicing Monday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Monday's injury report isn't official as the Packers are simply getting a head start on weekly practices following Thursday's season-opener. Burks' lack of participation is still worth noting, and his chances of suiting up versus the Vikings on Sunday appear unlikely at best.

