Burks (pectoral) was a non-participant at Monday's practice, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Burks is recovering from a partially torn left pectoral and seems like a longshot to be available for Thursday's season opener against the Bears. The 24-year-old indicated last week that he hopes to be ready in a couple weeks, which would seem to put him on track to return in Weeks 2 or 3. Ty Summers and the newly acquired B.J. Goodson would be the candidates to see increased snaps if Burks is ruled out for Thursday.

