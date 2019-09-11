Burks (chest) did not practice Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Burks sat out Green Bay's season-opening win over the Bears and has yet to resume practicing. The second-year pro is trending towards remaining sidelined Week 2 versus the Vikings, which would pave the way for Ty Summers and B.J. Goodson to split snaps at middle linebacker for a second straight week.

