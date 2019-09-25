Play

Burks (chest) was ruled out for Thursday's game versus the Eagles, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Burks was listed as DNP for every practice this week, so it doesn't look like he's making progress. The second-year pro will have additional rest following Thursday's game, as he eyes a return for Week 5's contest versus the Cowboys. For the time being, B.J. Goodson and Ty Summers will rotate in alongside inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories