Packers' Oren Burks: Pectoral tear feared
Burks may have suffered a torn pectoral during Thursday's preseason win against the Texans, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
We'll await word on an official diagnosis and plan of action, but Burks seems destined to miss regular-season games, as he did to begin his rookie campaign in 2018. When healthy and available, Burks will slot in as the starting inside linebacker next to Blake Martinez, so any absence would leave an opening in the No. 1 defense. The next players up are 2018 undrafted free agent James Crawford or 2017 second-rounder Josh Jones, the latter of whom has played ILB in the past.
