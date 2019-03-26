General manager Brian Gutekunst said Tuesday that he expects Burks to make "a big jump" in 2019, Pete Dougherty of Packers News reports.

Burks appeared to be in line for a key role after being drafted by Green Bay in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but ultimately failed to carve out a starting role behind Antonio Morrison and Blake Martinez. Gutekunst downplayed Burks' struggles as "typical rookie stuff, growing within the defense, understanding it from an instinctual standpoint," and said that "it takes time in the NFL to really feel comfortable within the defense." With Morrison having been waived prior to the start of free agency, Burks is set for a sharp increase in workload after only playing 122 defensive snaps during his rookie season.