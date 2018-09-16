Packers' Oren Burks: Sitting out Sunday
Burks (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings, VP of Communications for the Packers Jason Wahlers reports.
Burks will continue waiting for his first regular season action, and he'll set his sights on a Week 3 matchup with the Redskins. In his place, a mix of Antonio Morrison and James Crawford will fill in at inside linebacker against a strong Vikings' running game.
