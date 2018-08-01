Packers' Oren Burks: Slated for major role
Following the news that Jake Ryan has torn his ACL, Burks is expected to receive a major opportunity at inside linebacker, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.
Selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it appears Burks will be given a trial by fire on the at inside linebacker as a rookie. Fortunately, he will have a steady presence in Blake Martinez working alongside him and will get a full training camp and preseason of first-team reps before he takes meaningful snaps.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Heath's RB sleepers
Looking for running backs late in the draft? Heath Cummings has four sleepers who are going...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Nelson...
-
RB breakdown for all 32
Which backfields have multiple running backs you should take on the same team? Which ones have...
-
Regression Candidates at RB
Heath Cummings looks for regression candidates at running back.
-
Reviewing latest 0.5 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our latest 0.5 PPR mock draft, which included an...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Go Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...