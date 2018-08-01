Following the news that Jake Ryan has torn his ACL, Burks is expected to receive a major opportunity at inside linebacker, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

Selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, it appears Burks will be given a trial by fire on the at inside linebacker as a rookie. Fortunately, he will have a steady presence in Blake Martinez working alongside him and will get a full training camp and preseason of first-team reps before he takes meaningful snaps.