Packers' Oren Burks: Sports questionable designation
Burks (shoulder) was limited during Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
This news is much more favorable than the report from a week ago saying he's unlikely to play. If the rookie third-round pick can go, he's slated to start at inside linebacker. The Packers may limit his snap count with veteran Antonio Morrison rotating in as well.
