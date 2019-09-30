Burks (pectoral) is participating in practice Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Burks wasn't able to practice in any capacity last week, so even if he's limited Monday it'll be a step in the right direction. The second-year pro is vying to make his season debut Week 5 versus the Cowboys. Burks is set for a starting role in Green Bay's linebacker corps when he returns to the lineup.

