Burks is dealing with a groin injury and was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Burks was dealing with an undisclosed issue that was keeping him out of training camp, but as evidenced by this news, he had his injury clarified. Burks has a promising chance to start at inside linebacker for the team this campaign when healthy, especially considering both Curtis Bolton (knee) and Kamal Martin (knee) will start the season on injured reserve.