Burks won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders after injuring his shoulder in warmups, Chris Roth of WBAY-TV 2 reports.

It's a frightening injury for the Packers, who already lost Jake Ryan for the season to a torn ACL. Burks was expected to take the reins at starting inside linebacker, but a serious injury would derail those plans and force the Packers to reach further down their depth chart. Ahmad Thomas will likely start Friday in Burks' place.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...