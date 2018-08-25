Burks won't play in Friday's preseason game against the Raiders after injuring his shoulder in warmups, Chris Roth of WBAY-TV 2 reports.

It's a frightening injury for the Packers, who already lost Jake Ryan for the season to a torn ACL. Burks was expected to take the reins at starting inside linebacker, but a serious injury would derail those plans and force the Packers to reach further down their depth chart. Ahmad Thomas will likely start Friday in Burks' place.