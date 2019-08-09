Packers' Oren Burks: Suffers shoulder injury
Burks exited Thursday's preseason game against the Texans with a left shoulder injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Burks never had the injury officially announced but he was seen on the sidelined with his left shoulder wrapped up. The 24-year-old had an injury to the same shoulder last preseason that held him out until Week 3.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Wide receivers made a big comeback in Fantasy last season. Dave Richard takes a look at the...
-
TE Tiers 4.0
You've got two options at tight end: Go big early, or wait. Dave Richard breaks the position...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Newton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...