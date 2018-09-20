Packers' Oren Burks: Will be eased into action
Burks will play in Sunday's game against the Redskins but will primarily be used on special teams, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
The rookie was cleared for full practice this week after Burks missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury. However, it appears the Packers aren't willing to throw Burks back into full action immediately, which is somewhat surprising given that he is listed as a starter on the team's depth chart. Nevertheless, expect Burks to have a chance to make a significant impact on defense once Week 4 rolls around.
