Burks will play in Sunday's game against the Redskins but will primarily be used on special teams, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

The rookie was cleared for full practice this week after Burks missed the first two games of the season with a shoulder injury. However, it appears the Packers aren't willing to throw Burks back into full action immediately, which is somewhat surprising given that he is listed as a starter on the team's depth chart. Nevertheless, expect Burks to have a chance to make a significant impact on defense once Week 4 rolls around.